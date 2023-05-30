Letter: Shooting complex still closed to some activities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city would have us believe that all is well at the Koko Head Shooting Complex, touting the changes it has implemented.

This is not the case. The entire west end of the facility remains closed, with skeet, trap and action pistol ranges shuttered and no timeline or plan for reopening them. Users have been told that lead reclamation is the concern, and yet no reclamation was performed on the now-open rifle and pistol line.

The city’s position is puzzling in that Koko Head Crater sits on no aquifer and poses no threat to the water table.In addition, a commissioned study found the lead not to be a hazard and recommended no attempt be made to disturb it. Shooting facilities across the country that do not reclaim lead, stabilize it by adding lime to the soil, mitigating any harm to the environment and people.

One half of the complex now approaches nine months of closure. One half of a job is a job not completed. It’s unacceptable and a reflection on how the city manages its facilities and its concern for its citizens.

Brian Kimata

Nuuanu

