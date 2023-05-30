comscore Letter: Wrong to say DeSantis, others ‘banning’ books | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Wrong to say DeSantis, others ‘banning’ books

Shame on the Star-Advertiser for participating in the advancement of the false narrative that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (or anyone else) is pushing for the “banning” of books (“DeSantis inspires push for book bans in red states,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 26). Read more

