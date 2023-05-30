Letter: Wrong to say DeSantis, others ‘banning’ books

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shame on the Star-Advertiser for participating in the advancement of the false narrative that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (or anyone else) is pushing for the “banning” of books (“DeSantis inspires push for book bans in red states,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 26).

While common-sense restrictions on what materials are furnished in publicly funded schools are the reality, not one book has been “banned.” In fact, all material restricted in context is readily available in libraries and can be purchased online by parents who have no objection to their children being exposed to the subject matter.

But hey, an election looms, so by whatever means the opposition can be taken down is the game, I guess.

Joan Rank

Waialua

