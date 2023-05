Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Private schools that paused tuition increases during the pandemic are yielding to inflationary pressures, as are other cost centers in household budgets. The average rise is 2.3%, but some schools are playing catch-up on hikes delayed by COVID-19. Punahou School is going up by 5.2%, for instance.

Of course, schools also need to weigh countervailing forces, such as a shrinking pool of families who can afford rising tuition. Watch next fall’s enrollment numbers to see how well they calculated this.