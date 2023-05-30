Beefin’ things up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re looking for a meaty dinner option, American Wagyu Eatery delivers — and then some. Read more

If you’re looking for a meaty dinner option, American Wagyu Eatery delivers — and then some. The food truck specializes in washugyu, according to business owner Koji Takahashi.

“I work in the beef distribution industry in Hawaii,” he explains. “We feature 50% Japanese wagyu and 50% U.S. beef.”

The business’s wagyu beef comes from American-bred cattle, using a Japanese process that cross-breeds them with quality Black Angus cattle. Washugyu is known for its “natural umami” flavor, and the cattle have never been treated with growth hormones, according to Takahashi.

“Our signature dish is the American wagyu steak plate ($12 mini, $17.50 regular, $20 big size),” he says. “It comes with American wagyu steak, white rice, corn and onions. I often recommend our American wagyu beef curry rice ($11 mini, $17 regular, $19.50 big size) to customers. It’s our Japanese-style curry, American wagyu steak, white rice, cabbage, corn and pickles.

“We use American wagyu fat to make the curry,” he adds. “The curry itself is simple — made with onions and beef — but since I use the wagyu beef, it’s more tasty.”

Other options include the beef lover combination ($23), a meaty mixed plate with steaks, curry and sliced beef.

“It’s pretty big, so sometimes two ladies share that,” Takahashi says. “Only the large size is available; I have one customer who always orders it and eats it himself!”

The food truck is currently open 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays-Mondays (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays).

“We close when we sell out, and we always sell out — sometimes by 7:30 p.m. — so come early,” Takahashi says.

For updates, follow the biz on social media (@awe_waikiki).

American Wagyu Eatery

2525 Cartwright Road, Honolulu

Instagram: @awe_waikiki

How to order: In person only

How to pay: Cash and credit cards accepted