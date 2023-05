Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars was on hand to celebrate the May 18 opening of the SelvaRey Rum Bar at Fairmont Orchid on Hawaii Island Read more

Hawaii’s own Bruno Mars was on hand to celebrate the May 18 opening of the SelvaRey Rum Bar at Fairmont Orchid on Hawaii Island, featuring cocktails like Weekend at Bruno’s, Hollywood Colada and Uptown Punch.

Mars, a multi-Grammy Award winning artist and SelvaRey co-owner, may have quaffed more than he served and staged a mini concert afterward.

808 represents

Hawaii chefs Jon Matsubara, Lee Anne Wong and Ippy Aiona took on Alex Guarnaschelli on a recent episode of Food Network’s Alex Vs. America. The episode aired May 21.

The competition featured Hawaii staples like taro, ulu, kampachi and, of course, canned ham, as the three Hawaii chefs battled the Iron Chef.

The dishes were judged by chefs Roy Yamaguchi and Sheldon Simeon.

For more info, visit foodnetwork.com/shows/alex-vs-america/episodes/alex-vs-hawaii.

A Grand Gala

The Grand Tasting Gala returns at the 42nd annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival on June 8-11 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Participating restaurants that will showcase their most famous dishes include Banyan Tree, Cane & Canoe, Honolua Store, Hua Momona Farms, Merriman’s, The Plantation House, Sansei Seafood Restaurant & Sushi Bar and Taverna.

In addition to premium wines from around the world, guests will enjoy handcrafted cocktails by House of Suntory, Makers Mark and OTR, a selection of Kona Brewing Co.’s favorites, and mocktails by Seedlip.

In addition to the Grand Tasting Gala, there will be wine tasting seminars, brunches/lunches, and exclusive winemaker dinners at resort restaurants.

Limited tickets are available for this more intimate and fun-filled evening. For additional event information or to purchase tickets, visit kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com.

Barbecue by the sea

Big Island Abalone recently launched a new venue, Kona Barbeque, where guests will take delight in barbecuing with fresh seafood — including Kona abalone, lobster, shrimp and oysters — and locally sourced ingredients such as Hawaii Island beef and vegetables from local farmers.

The location is spread across 2 acres and features eight canopies, each equipped with a table for six and a grill, allowing patrons to cook their own ingredients in a DIY-barbecue style. Guests can choose from several packages including Meat Addict, Seafood Lover or Combination (Meat and Seafood). The Meat Addict premium set includes a spencer or rib-eye, T-bone steak and two pieces of marinated chicken. Meanwhile, the Seafood Lover premium set includes oyster, abalone, two pieces shrimp and a whole lobster for two people.

The Kona Barbeque experience is by reservation only. Reservations are accepted for a minimum of two people, and alcohol and beverages can be purchased on-site.

Visit konabarbeque.com.