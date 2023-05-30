Doughy delights

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Holy moley — National Doughnut Day is already coming up this Friday, June 2. If you're looking to indulge in these colorful treats, check out these options:

Aloha Donut Co. HNL

Aloha Donut Co. HNL (1742 S. King St.) is known for its mochi doughnuts, but the dessert shop also offers yeast and cake doughnuts. Most recently, the business started offering savory “Andoggies” — corn dogs encased in andagi batter.

Mochi doughnut flavors change weekly with options like taro, lilikoi, black sesame, strawberry and coffee.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@alohadonutcohnl) for updates on flavors.

Purvé Donut Stop

Unicorn Butt Sneeze. Smurf Balls. Hulk Smash. These are just a few of the creatively named doughnuts you’ll find at Purvé Donut Stop (various locations). The business prides itself on creating handcrafted desserts that are always freshly made to order.

Customer favorites include Unicorn Butt Sneeze — lemon glaze with Fruity Pebbles — and “You’re Killing Me Smalls,” the shop’s twist on s’mores.

Visit purvehawaii.com.

Liliha Bakery

Liliha Bakery (various locations) is home to popular desserts like Chantilly cake, the original Coco Puff and poi mochi doughnuts. It’s been eight years since the biz created its first poi mochi doughnut, which is now considered a classic treat and features locally sourced poi.

Visit lilihabakery.com.

Little Vessels Donut Co.

Kaimuki-based Little Vessels Donut Co. (3458 Waialae Ave.) features flavorful, vegan yeast doughnuts in square shapes — a twist on the classically round treat.

“The business name came from a conversation among friends,” explains owner Sachi Maclachlan. “I was describing that some of the best foods are vessels for flavors, but the flavors can only do so much if the vessels aren’t delicious as well.”

These doughnuts are handmade in small batches from start to finish. They’re 100% vegan and made with coconut oil and coconut milk — no eggs, says Maclachlan. Flavors include chocolate, vanilla with sprinkles, maple “bacon,” cinnamon sugar and more.

The business is currently open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until sold out) on weekends and from 8 to 11 a.m. every first and third Monday of the month.

Visit littlevesselsco.com.

Donut King

With locations in both Kaimuki and Kailua, the dessert shop has featured handmade doughnuts in Hawaii since 2016. Doughnuts are made fresh daily, and its soft, chewy yeast doughnuts are especially popular.

Customer favorites include original honey-glazed doughnuts, doughnut holes, croissant bites and maple bacon doughnuts. The latter feature housemade maple icing and oven-baked bacon. Apple fritters — yeast dough with cinnamon and apple compote — are also popular.

Visit donutkinghawaii.com.

Holey Grail Donuts

Founded by brother-and-sister team Nile and Hana Dreiling in 2018, Holey Grail Donuts (various locations) originated as a “Sunday ritual” in a small trailer on Kauai. The biz started with a $100 fryer, a “Reincarnated” doughnut and a mission to create the world’s most delicious doughnut experience. The business is known for its original taro doughnuts that are fried in coconut oil and feature unique flavor combinations.

The business has expanded to open stores on Oahu — in both Waikiki and in Ward Village — and in California (Los Angeles and Santa Monica).

Visit holeygraildonuts.com.