Seafood extravaganza

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 2:46 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Lilikoi pavlova with 24K gold foil ($17)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Cold-smoked oysters with tosazu gelee ($18)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Ora King salmon with Maui onion and ikura ($43)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Brown butter and vanilla bean ice cream sundae ($17)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Fish and chips featuring monchong and a tempura-style dipping sauce ($29)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Bursting with flavor Beef tartare ($26) with avocado and crostini

After seven years apart, chef Vikram Garg has returned to the Halekulani fold as the creative force behind UMI by Vikram Garg in Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. Read more

