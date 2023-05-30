Floating lantern ceremony draws 45,000

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO STAR-ADVERTISER
Bobbie Palencia cried Monday at the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony at Ala Moana Regional Park before setting afloat a lantern in memory of her boyfriend, who died in 2022.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mariel Kaulupali, above, looked out at thousands of lanterns after floating her own on Monday in memory of her husband’s grandfather during the Shinnyo lantern floating event at Ala Moana Regional Park.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, messages for loved ones adorn lanterns. The annual event made its first full-scale return since the COVID-19 pandemic.
MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO STAR-ADVERTISER
Drummers with Shinnyo Taiko performed during the ceremony.