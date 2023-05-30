comscore Floating lantern ceremony draws 45,000 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Floating lantern ceremony draws 45,000

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.
  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO STAR-ADVERTISER Bobbie Palencia cried Monday at the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony at Ala Moana Regional Park before setting afloat a lantern in memory of her boyfriend, who died in 2022.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO STAR-ADVERTISER

    Bobbie Palencia cried Monday at the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony at Ala Moana Regional Park before setting afloat a lantern in memory of her boyfriend, who died in 2022.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mariel Kaulupali, above, looked out at thousands of lanterns after floating her own on Monday in memory of her husband’s grandfather during the Shinnyo lantern floating event at Ala Moana Regional Park.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mariel Kaulupali, above, looked out at thousands of lanterns after floating her own on Monday in memory of her husband’s grandfather during the Shinnyo lantern floating event at Ala Moana Regional Park.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, messages for loved ones adorn lanterns. The annual event made its first full-scale return since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Above, messages for loved ones adorn lanterns. The annual event made its first full-scale return since the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO STAR-ADVERTISER Drummers with Shinnyo Taiko performed during the ceremony.

    MENGSHIN LIN / SPECIAL TO STAR-ADVERTISER

    Drummers with Shinnyo Taiko performed during the ceremony.

After three years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shinnyo floating lantern ceremony came back strong Monday, setting the waters off Ala Moana Regional Park alight with thousands of flickering memorials. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Brooks, Greenwell and Whiting Brooks

Scroll Up