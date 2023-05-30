comscore Governor aids woman with seizure during Memorial Day ceremony | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Governor aids woman with seizure during Memorial Day ceremony

  • By Mia Anzalone and Dan Nakaso manzalone@staradvertiser.com dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green rushed from the stage to aid a woman who collapsed during the memorial ceremony.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The color guard gathered at the close of the memorial service Monday at Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe. The theme for this year’s ceremony was “A Grateful Nation Never Forgets.”

Just as the 111th Army Band of the Hawaii Army National Guard began a musical interlude Monday during the Governor’s Memorial Day Ceremony, Gov. Josh Green jumped off the stage to assist a woman who suffered a seizure. Read more

