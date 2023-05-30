comscore Kokua Line: Does Hawaii allow driving with foreign driver’s license? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Does Hawaii allow driving with foreign driver’s license?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

Question: Does Hawaii recognize/ allow driving in Hawaii with foreign driver’s licenses? If so, where do I find which ones are valid and which ones are not? In particular, I’m wondering about a driver’s license from the Philippines. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Brooks, Greenwell and Whiting Brooks

Scroll Up