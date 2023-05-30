comscore Officials and veterans gather at Punchbowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Officials and veterans gather at Punchbowl

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi and wife Karen Chang laid a wreath Monday during the Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi and wife Karen Chang laid a wreath Monday during the Memorial Day ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

City and military officials gathered with local veterans and their families for a Monday morning ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Punchbowl Crater. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Brooks, Greenwell and Whiting Brooks

Scroll Up