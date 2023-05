Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CBRE has announced the addition of three people to its Retail Services Team in Honolulu. Read more

CBRE has announced the addition of three people to its Retail Services Team in Honolulu:

>> Wendell F. Brooks III has been appointed as executive vice president. Brooks has 36 years of industry experience. He was previously with JLL for 10 years, where he was an executive vice president. He was also a senior vice president at CBRE for five years and was named a statewide top producer for five consecutive years.

>> James L. “Kimo” Greenwell has been named as senior vice president. He brings over 20 years of retail experience and has rejoined the company after a decade with JLL, where he was a vice president. Greenwell also was a senior associate with CBRE and spent eight years with MW Group.

>> Kenneth G. “Kenny” Whiting Brooks has joined the Honolulu office as an associate. He previously served as an associate with JLL, focusing on investor leasing. Before becoming a producer, he was an assistant and supported senior brokers in researching and analyzing investment and development properties.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.