comscore Tech View: Social media dangers get surgeon general warning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Social media dangers get surgeon general warning

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

It’s hardly breaking news to conclude that the carefully engineered addictiveness of social media platforms can be dangerous for kids. But how the latest red flag was raised is worth exploring. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Brooks, Greenwell and Whiting Brooks

Scroll Up