Former Gov. Abercrombie among UH regents interim appointees

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie is among three interim appointees named today by Gov. Josh Green to serve on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents.

Abercrombie, along with attorney Lauren Akitake, and Global Resiliency Hub CEO Alapaki Nahale-a, will fill seats for the term beginning July 1, for five-year appointments, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The interim appointees will fill one Honolulu County seat, one Maui County seat and one Hawaii County seat, respectively.

The three are considered interim until the state Senate confirms their appointments during the next legislative session in 2024. Green selected the three from a list of finalists assembled by the Candidate Advisory Council.