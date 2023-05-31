comscore Former Gov. Abercrombie among UH regents interim appointees | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Gov. Abercrombie among UH regents interim appointees

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 pm
  • COURTESY OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR OF HAWAII Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, left, Global Resiliency Hub CEO Alapaki Nahale-a and attorney Lauren Akitake are the three interim appointees named today by Gov. Josh Green to serve on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents.

Former Gov. Neil Abercrombie is among three interim appointees named today by Gov. Josh Green to serve on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents.

Abercrombie, along with attorney Lauren Akitake, and Global Resiliency Hub CEO Alapaki Nahale-a, will fill seats for the term beginning July 1, for five-year appointments, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The interim appointees will fill one Honolulu County seat, one Maui County seat and one Hawaii County seat, respectively.

The three are considered interim until the state Senate confirms their appointments during the next legislative session in 2024. Green selected the three from a list of finalists assembled by the Candidate Advisory Council.

