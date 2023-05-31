Editorial | Letters Letter: If elected again, Trump would rule with iron fist Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Should Donald Trump regain his presidency in 2024, the first thing on his agenda will be to release all those in jail or prison for their crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Should Donald Trump regain his presidency in 2024, the first thing on his agenda will be to release all those in jail or prison for their crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. They will be freed on a whim. And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has considered doing the same should he be elected president. Faithful Americans know this would be a treasonous act. Trump would rule with vengeance, hate and an iron fist. No pity for those who betrayed or went against him. We must not allow America the Beautiful to be thrown into the depths of Trump’s blatant behavior and hatred. As former National Security Adviser John Bolton said, and I quote, “Donald Trump is unfit to be president.” A president should be voted into office only for the right reason: to work diligently and serve all Americans with dignity and respect. John Keala Waianae EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Iam Tongi one of many ‘priced out of paradise’