Letter: If elected again, Trump would rule with iron fist | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: If elected again, Trump would rule with iron fist

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Should Donald Trump regain his presidency in 2024, the first thing on his agenda will be to release all those in jail or prison for their crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Read more

Letter: Iam Tongi one of many ‘priced out of paradise’

