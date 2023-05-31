Letter: If elected again, Trump would rule with iron fist

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Should Donald Trump regain his presidency in 2024, the first thing on his agenda will be to release all those in jail or prison for their crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. They will be freed on a whim.

And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has considered doing the same should he be elected president. Faithful Americans know this would be a treasonous act.

Trump would rule with vengeance, hate and an iron fist. No pity for those who betrayed or went against him. We must not allow America the Beautiful to be thrown into the depths of Trump’s blatant behavior and hatred.

As former National Security Adviser John Bolton said, and I quote, “Donald Trump is unfit to be president.” A president should be voted into office only for the right reason: to work diligently and serve all Americans with dignity and respect.

John Keala

Waianae

