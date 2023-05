Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you are opposed to the speed humps and bumps put in by the state Department of Transportation, please call DOT Director Ed Sniffen at 808-587-2150 to tell him that what he is doing isn’t working.

The speed humps and bumps put in by DOT are creating additional wear and tear on our car brakes and shocks. Speed humps all over the Windward side do nothing to protect the pedestrians and students.

There is crosswalk technology that has been available for three decades. There are two on the Windward side, one in Kailua that I have experienced as a driver and pedestrian. It works great. You push a button and yellow flashing lights start blinking, and you know there is a person in the crosswalk. There is also one on Kamehameha Highway near the Pali Highway, put in after a student was killed by a car there.

If you support the idea of putting in the crosswalk technology at all the school crossings, please call Sniffen to tell him that he and Gov. Josh Green need to find the money to protect our children.

Paul Nash

Kaneohe

