Letter: We must stop trashing our home in ‘paradise’

A visitor from the West Coast recently remarked on how “trashy” Hawaii has become.

On the way from the airport, they experienced the graffiti, homeless encampments and general condition of the roads and landscape. The visitors thought this was a Third World country.

If the city and state wish to present an image of “paradise” and a vacation destination for many visitors, then something needs to happen. I’m sure visitors from Asia and Europe experience this more so, especially if they are coming from a country that does not have such tolerance for such social malaise.

It is unconscionable that our home has deteriorated beyond belief. Where is our pride? Where is our kuleana? Have we lost our way?

I have always been taught malama for our aina even if it means areas crisscrossed with highways and roads. We try teaching visitors to respect our home, but we neglect it. What kind of example are we teaching our keiki? This pains me and causes me to want better, to do better. Let’s fix this!

Theresa Strange

McCully-Moiliili

