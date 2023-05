Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Gov. Josh Green never made a secret of his nonpolitical profession, or his aim to practice medicine on a voluntary basis while in office.

It’s been a little surprising, though, to see how often occasions arise. While on Hawaii island May 18, he responded to a car accident. He’s been front and center on the medical respite kauhale project, and then at a Memorial Day ceremony, he gave aid to a woman who was not breathing properly.

Of course, he’s an ER doctor, and emergencies do come up. Must be hard to look away from that.