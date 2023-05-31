Editorial: How to keep up as Hawaii gets older

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s population is aging, and the proportion of seniors in our state is increasing. We’ve known this was coming for some years, yet we’re behind the curve in preparing for the predictable future.

Data from the 2020 Census shows that nearly 1 in 5 people in Hawaii — 282,451 out of 1.45 million — are 65 or older. Ten years earlier, residents in that age group made up approximately 1 in 7 of the state’s population. Meanwhile, the birthrate here continues to diminish, and working-age adults continue to find themselves “priced out of Paradise.”

Change — evolution — on a variety of fronts will be necessary to keep Hawaii’s economic stability and quality of life on track. On every level — individual, family, community organizations, county and state — it’s necessary to plan and budget now to prepare for the future.

A burgeoning older population, along with a shrinking workforce, puts increasing pressure on the tax base for funding state services. It also places greater demands on housing suitable for older residents, health care systems and social services. Indeed, an aging population requires many resources, from adequate numbers of medical professionals with skills to treat the aging and more beds in nursing homes, both private and publicly funded; to “quality of life” services such as increased Handi-Van availability and greater capacity at senior centers.

In many cases, the most cost-effective way to support seniors is to support aging in place. Rental support that allows seniors to stay in homes where costs are rising can be money well invested, rather than see a rise in homelessness along with its deleterious health effects. At-home care can be more efficient and less expensive than nursing home placement; continued state support for workforce development of health-care workers for both at-home and nursing-home care is essential.

Innovative ideas that harness private capabilities to contribute to this issue have been brought to life here in Hawaii, and should also be nurtured as part of the solution. For example, Honolulu has eased the process for adding accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on a residential property, which could house a senior relative or community member. The Hawaii Intergenerational Network provides no-cost matching of seniors and renters who can provide companionship, additional safety and some extra income, vetting for safety. Beneficial programs like these harness the power of “community helping community.”

It will, of course, also be necessary to build residential capacity suitable for kupuna who cannot age in place, particularly low-income retirees. Hawaii’s state and local governments must pay careful attention to demographic predictions, and begin budgeting now for additional beds and required upgrades to existing facilities, so that the state is not overwhelmed by crisis conditions in the near future.

Individual residents also must plan ahead for their golden years in a long-lived state, by saving for their own future needs. In that regard, the Hawaii Retirement Savings Act of 2022, establishing a state-administered retirement plan for private-sector employees whose employers don’t offer one, is a savvy move. This innovation to help local workers save for retirement should be up and running next year.

Finally, it is of utmost importance that Hawaii act to stanch the outflow of working-age adults caused by the islands’ inadequate supply of affordable housing. Bulking up the state’s supply of workforce housing is a must, or else the state risks a cycle of deteriorating quality of life and availability of services — a worst-case scenario.

We must not approach Hawaii’s demographic changes as if they are unexpected, with emergency, stop-gap reactions. Instead we need to recognize that an array of services and capabilities are necessary, and press forward on all fronts with strategies that bolster individual and community resilience.