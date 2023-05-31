Hawaii News A&B buys Kapolei property for $9.48M By Star-Advertiser staff and news services Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Alexander & Baldwin has purchased an industrial property in Kapolei for $9.48 million. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Alexander & Baldwin has purchased an industrial property in Kapolei for $9.48 million. The 33,200-square-foot industrial building at 91-118 Kaomi Loop is on 1.86 acres in the James Campbell Industrial Park. The property was built in 2005, with a recent expansion completed in 2017. The property was purchased from Pacific Allied Products, a local bottling and packaging manufacturer, which will remain in operation at the property under a long-term lease with A&B. “This transaction exemplifies how A&B can help Hawai‘i companies secure long-term financing at attractive rates through the sale and leaseback of corporate facilities,” said Jeff Pauker, chief investment officer at A&B. “Given the tight credit market, sale-leaseback transactions can provide unique opportunities for businesses to secure funding for expansion, refinancing, and business transition needs. We are excited to continue to make these types of investments in our preferred asset classes of retail and industrial statewide and encourage interested business owners to contact us to learn more.” The acquisition furthers A&B’s investment in commercial real estate in Hawaii. In 2022, A&B announced the renovation of its Manoa Marketplace, and in 2021 completed the acquisition of two additional industrial sites in Kalihi Kai and Kapolei Business Park West. Previous Story On the Move: Garet Azama and Olivia Gurney