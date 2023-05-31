comscore Hawaii tourism sees slump in U.S. West arrivals | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii tourism sees slump in U.S. West arrivals

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Visitors from the mainland have carried Hawaii tourism through its pandemic recovery. Waikiki was packed with beachgoers Saturday during the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Even though April was the best month for overall visitor arrivals since the pandemic began, arrivals from Hawaii’s core domestic market fell for the first time since December and cast a possible shadow on the path forward. Read more

