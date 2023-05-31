comscore Honolulu man found not guilty in 2020 attempted murder, assault case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu man found not guilty in 2020 attempted murder, assault case

A jury of 10 men and two women found a 34-year-old Honolulu man not guilty Tuesday on all counts in the attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a bar hostess found naked and bleeding profusely in the lobby of the high-end downtown condominium building where he lived. Read more

