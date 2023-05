Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Zephyr Insurance Co. Inc., a provider of residential hurricane coverage in Hawaii, has hired Garet Azama as chief operating officer. Prior to joining Zephyr Insurance, Azama held positions at Hawaii Medical Service Association, including vice president of commercial office and product, vice president of account management and sales, and vice president of health systems development. He is a board member of the Hawaii Health Systems Corp. — Oahu Region and Mountain-Pacific Quality Health.

Hunt Development Group has hired Olivia Gurney as an assistant development manager. Most recently, Gurney has served as a program manager and analyst at Pulama Lanai. Her other previous positions include rate analyst at Hawaiian Electric and project manager at ION Group, a financial technology firm.

