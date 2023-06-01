comscore Letter: City Council members don’t deserve big raise | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: City Council members don't deserve big raise

I am dismayed at the City Council’s willingness to accept the obscene increase in salary without public discussion and by avoiding addressing the items put forth by two Council members against the increase (“2 Honolulu Council members urge rejection of salary hikes,” Star-Advertiser, May 3). Read more

