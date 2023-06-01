Letter: City Council members don’t deserve big raise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am dismayed at the City Council’s willingness to accept the obscene increase in salary without public discussion and by avoiding addressing the items put forth by two Council members against the increase (“2 Honolulu Council members urge rejection of salary hikes,” Star-Advertiser, May 3).

I also would note that the makeup of the self-serving Honolulu Salary Commission seems of concern in terms of ethics.

And no, trying to do an end run by changing the job description to full-time, or by prohibiting Council members from working another job, is not a solution to this money grab. When Council members ran for office, they committed to the parameters of this job, including what the job entailed and the salary.

If the City Council was doing a great or even a good job, it would be one thing. But it is like the gang that couldn’t shoot straight. Take a look at our roads, our parks, our beaches and water, the homeless, property tax increases, the rail to nowhere and more.

Perhaps with less glad-handing, photo-ops and schmoozing with an eye toward reelection, they could get more done part-time.

Andrea W. Bell

Maunawili

