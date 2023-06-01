comscore Letter: City’s business means public must pay more | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: City’s business means public must pay more

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 12.56% raise, which is around $20,000, is significant (“Commission adopts pay raises for city leaders,” Star-Advertiser, April 27). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Replace speed humps with better technology

Scroll Up