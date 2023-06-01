comscore Letter: Give Marshall Islands veterans care they need | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Give Marshall Islands veterans care they need

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Passionately I hope that someone will be able to explain to me why the richest country that has ever been in this world cannot take better care of men and women who sacrificed so much to serve in the military. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Replace speed humps with better technology

Scroll Up