Letter: Give Marshall Islands veterans care they need

Passionately I hope that someone will be able to explain to me why the richest country that has ever been in this world cannot take better care of men and women who sacrificed so much to serve in the military. Read more

Why must veteran Ovenny Jermeto travel at his own expense far from his home in the Marshall Islands to Hawaii for treatments and medication (“Micronesian veterans struggle to get care,” Star-Advertiser, May 28)?

If the United States made much of the islands in the South Pacific unlivable and dangerous due to atomic bomb tests years ago, and now residents of those islands choose to serve this country, suffering physical and mental injuries in the military, isn’t anything owed to those individuals?

They should receive carte blanche transportation, medical and psychological treatment for as long as needed. Why doesn’t this rich country pay back this debt?

It seems reasonable to me, an average American citizen.

Daci Armstrong

Kakaako

