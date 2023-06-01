Letter: Let Iam Tongi soothe trials of soldiers in battle

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The quick, bloodless way to stop Russian aggression: Set up a giant sound system and play Iam Tongi singing “ Monsters” at them day and night. Read more

The quick, bloodless way to stop Russian aggression: Set up a giant sound system and play Iam Tongi singing “ Monsters” at them day and night.

Before the end of Ian’s first line of lyrics, the Russian soldiers will be sobbing so hard they won’t be able to fight. And they won’t want to fight. Iam is a walking epiphany of the wisdom of love.

Hey, it can’t hurt to try.

Beverly Kai

Kakaako

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter