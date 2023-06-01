Editorial | Letters Letter: Let Iam Tongi soothe trials of soldiers in battle Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The quick, bloodless way to stop Russian aggression: Set up a giant sound system and play Iam Tongi singing “ Monsters” at them day and night. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The quick, bloodless way to stop Russian aggression: Set up a giant sound system and play Iam Tongi singing “ Monsters” at them day and night. Before the end of Ian’s first line of lyrics, the Russian soldiers will be sobbing so hard they won’t be able to fight. And they won’t want to fight. Iam is a walking epiphany of the wisdom of love. Hey, it can’t hurt to try. Beverly Kai Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Replace speed humps with better technology