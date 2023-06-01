Letter: Years of gun restrictions haven’t solved problem

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the 1960s they blamed the mail-order guns, so they changed the laws. In the 1970s they blamed the “cheap” pot-metal Saturday Night specials, so they changed the laws and banned them. Read more

In the 1960s they blamed the mail-order guns, so they changed the laws. In the 1970s they blamed the “cheap” pot-metal Saturday Night specials, so they changed the laws and banned them. In the 1980s they blamed the Magnum “Dirty Harry” guns, so they started putting limits on them. In the 2000s they blamed the big-bore rifles, so they put restrictions on them. In the 2010s they blamed the pistols with large-capacity magazines, so they put limits on the magazines. In the 2020s they blame “assault weapons,” so they are trying to take all of the guns away.

When are they going to blame the real cause?

James Pritchett

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter