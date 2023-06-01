comscore Oahu rail system is ‘ready to go’ June 30 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu rail system is 'ready to go' June 30

  By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 12:40 a.m.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM HART is scheduled to turn over the first leg of the rail system to the city’s Department of Transportation Services at a ceremony in Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office at Honolulu Hale on June 9. Above, Cara Mazzei, Hitachi project communications director, took in the view as a train headed west during Tuesday’s media tour.

    HART is scheduled to turn over the first leg of the rail system to the city’s Department of Transportation Services at a ceremony in Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office at Honolulu Hale on June 9. Above, Cara Mazzei, Hitachi project communications director, took in the view as a train headed west during Tuesday’s media tour.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, the mauka Pearlridge Station.

    Above, the mauka Pearlridge Station.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A closer look at the HOLO ticket machines at the station.

    A closer look at the HOLO ticket machines at the station.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, a view from the Pearlridge Station looking east toward the Aloha Stadium Station with Kamehameha Highway below.

    At top, a view from the Pearlridge Station looking east toward the Aloha Stadium Station with Kamehameha Highway below.

Rail trains are running, cracked “hammerhead” station supports are fixed and reinforced and passenger service is scheduled to begin June 30, including a four-hour window on that Friday when anyone can ride and experience the country’s first fully automated rail system for free. Read more

