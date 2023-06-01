Oahu rail system is ‘ready to go’ June 30

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
HART is scheduled to turn over the first leg of the rail system to the city’s Department of Transportation Services at a ceremony in Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office at Honolulu Hale on June 9. Above, Cara Mazzei, Hitachi project communications director, took in the view as a train headed west during Tuesday’s media tour.
Above, the mauka Pearlridge Station.
A closer look at the HOLO ticket machines at the station.
At top, a view from the Pearlridge Station looking east toward the Aloha Stadium Station with Kamehameha Highway below.