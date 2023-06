Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii agency Pineapple Tweed Public Relations and Marketing has promoted Maureen Nelson to partner. Nelson has more than 30 years of experience in public relations, advertising, media buying, marketing and journalism. Her work includes developing public relations and advertising strategies for new product launches, positioning or repositioning company brands in the marketplace, and event marketing. She also is on the executive leadership committee for the Susan G. Komen of Hawaii More Than Pink Walk, and on the planning committees for Waikiki SPAM Jam and the Waikiki Bright Lights fundraising event for the Waikiki Community Center.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.