Waipahu man dead, wife missing after charter boat sinks off Alaska | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waipahu man dead, wife missing after charter boat sinks off Alaska

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

A Waipahu man is dead and his wife remains missing after a fishing charter boat they were aboard sank off southeast Alaska on Sunday, according to Alaska State Troopers. Read more

