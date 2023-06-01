Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 1, 2023 Today Updated 11:06 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled FRIDAY No local sporting events scheduled HIGH SCHOOL AWARDS KALANI HIGH SCHOOL Most Valuable Players Air Riflery: Virgil Lin (boys); Tifany Subramaniam (girls) Baseball: Noa Dane Fujitani Basketball: Carson Lam (boys); Kristi Yasukochi (girls) Bowling: Bryson Nakata, Marvin Isaiah Luckfield (boys); Tylar Nakasone (girls) Cheerleading: Madison Konishi (competition); Ziyun Li (sideline) Cross Country: Yuta Cole (boys); Kacey Miura (girls) Football: Dallas Tupou (offense); Ryder Iwata (defensive); Mikala Nishimoto (team) Golf: Zaedis Yoshizawa (boys); Kara Kaneshiro (girls) Judo: Stuart Melendy (boys); Kaycee Chun (girls) Paddling: Chase Uchima (boys); Alyssa Nakama (girls) Soccer: Ethan Senter (boys); Ava Oshiro (girls) Soft Tennis: Dream Shimane (boys); Lixuan He (girls) Softball: Madixx Muramoto Swimming: Otoyu Homma (boys); Koko Watanabe, Hailey Takai (girls) Tennis: Kyo Homma (boys); Isabelle Topacio (girls) Track and Field: Yuta Cole (boys); Kokona Watanabe (girls) Volleyball: Jin Niiyama (boys); Raymie Lum (girls) Wrestling: Evan Dominguez (boys); Kalina Hotema (girls) Falcon Trifecta Award (3 varsity sports) Ryder Iwata (football, paddling, track); Breeahna Kino (volleyball, soccer, judo); Kaylie Liu (volleyball, soccer, track); Samantha Morinaga (cross country, softball, track); Kiana Mizuno (cross country, paddling, track); Robert Pruner (football, soccer, volleyball); Kainoa Santos (air riflery, paddling, track); Rachel Shimabukuro (cross country, soccer, track); Mia Shizumura (volleyball, soccer, judo); Rachel Shimabukuro (cross country, soccer, track); Kate Shower (bowling, basketball, track); Kalekona Spencer (football, soccer, track); Kayla Sylva (paddling, swimming, track); Kristen Takamure (volleyball, basketball, tennis); Aiden Trinidad (football, wrestling, judo); Dallas Tupou (football, paddling, track). Iron Falcon Award (4 varsity sports): Logan Smith (bowling, soft tennis, golf, tennis); Parker Smith (bowling, soft tennis, golf, tennis); Alina Stephenson (volleyball, basketball, soccer, track); Kokona Watanabe (cross country, paddling, swimming, track). Scholar Athletes: Nathan Yoshida (boys); Kayla Sylva (girls) Athletes of the Year: Yuta Cole (boys); Kara Kaneshiro, Hailey Takai (girls). SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Aikane 12, Hui Ohana 9 Golden Eagles 25, Zen 8 Go Deep 10, Na Pueo 9 Waipio 18, Sons Of Hawaii 17 Bad Company 22, Firehouse 7 Yankees 13, Sportsmen 12 Lokahi 21, Kool Katz 9 Lokahi 20, Na Pueo 8 Action 23, Islanders 11 Hawaiians 25, Fat Katz 4 Ho‘o Ikaika 19, Makules 15 Na Kahuna 13, Kupuna Kane 3 Previous Story Dave Reardon: Ex-UH star Carter enjoys his role as Heat assistant Next Story Television and radio – June 1, 2023