Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

What should riders expect when connecting to express buses at the Aloha Stadium rail station? Read more

What should riders expect when connecting to express buses at the Aloha Stadium rail station?

Riders can expect frequent and efficient bus services connecting the Halawa (Stadium) station to Downtown, University of Hawaii at Manoa, Waikiki and other key areas. The existing Route “A” will be modified to provide a 10-minute express service in both directions, matching the rail’s 10-minute schedule.

Once riders board the bus at the Stadium station, the route will pass by Pearl Harbor and enter the H-1 freeway. The bus will then exit the freeway at Vineyard, providing limited-stop service to Downtown, before proceeding along King/Kapiolani, to Ala Moana Center and on to UH-Manoa.

During peak hours, a dedicated shuttle service will connect the Stadium station with Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). This service aims to provide a seamless behind-the-gate connection for riders destined for JBPHH during busy times.

In addition, we will extend the limited- stop Route 1L to provide rapid bus service on weekdays to the Salt Lake, Mapunapuna and North King Street area. This extended route will continue to Downtown, then proceed along King Street to Kaimuki and on to Hawaii Kai.

We are implementing new or realigned bus services in communities surrounding the rail system, including the Leeward Coast, Kapolei, Makakilo, Waipahu and Pearl City.

Describe the transition to city employees operating the rail system. Also, how is the city set up to handle rail problems?

The Department of Transportation Services (DTS) is responsible for overseeing all aspects of transit policy, which include ensuring the safety and security of the rail system, contractor oversight, and maintaining facilities. DTS has a new staff responsible for facilities maintenance at the rail stations and ensuring proper groundskeeping. The daily operation and maintenance of the system and rolling stock is performed by Hitachi Rail, the design-build-operate-and-maintain contractor.

The city recruited specialists from systems across North America. These employees possess expertise in track, rolling stock, communications systems, automatic train control and traction power. These employees have been embedded in the project for the past few years with direct responsibility for readiness and activation.

There are contingency plans in place to manage degraded and emergency operations on the rail system. The department’s mobility partners at TheBus are trained to rapidly respond to set up a bus bridge between rail stations during a disruption. … First responders have also trained to evacuate passengers in the event of a derailment or other emergency.

How much additional manpower will be required to operate the rail system?

Within DTS, a new Rail Division was established, which includes a rail operations branch and a rail facilities management and maintenance branch. Currently, there are nine employees and three vacancies in the rail operations branch. The facilities management and maintenance branch currently has 10 employees and is responsible for maintaining the rail stations and groundskeeping. The branch is actively recruiting another five employees.

Hitachi Rail, which is responsible for the operations and maintenance work, has a staff of 168 employees. The staffing costs are included in the contract between the city and Hitachi.

To further support its operations, DTS also has recruited employees dedicated to the systemwide operation of the HOLO card.

Will electric city buses eventually replace all the diesel ones?

The city is committed to a zero-emission municipal vehicle fleet including public buses and Handi-Vans. At the current time, this means battery-electric buses. In the future, it might include other technologies such as hydrogen. Our electrification plan has a 15-year horizon and includes the acquisition of more than 500 buses and 250 Handi-Vans and related service vehicles as older vehicles reach retirement age. Electrification is dependent upon development of heavy-duty, high-speed bus charging systems, and we project a 12-year horizon to develop the charging infrastructure.

The city currently has 17 electric buses and charging capacity for about 36 buses. New charging facilities are being developed at our Pearl City yard and at the Alapai and Pearlridge transit centers.

As for performance, an early analysis by the Center for Transportation and the Environment provided some promising results. First, on average, electric buses operate greater daily mileage than diesels. … Second, our 40-foot electric buses are operating at a 37 miles-per-gallon equivalent versus 4.5 mpg for diesel. Actual energy costs for the electric fleet were 64 cents per mile compared to $1 per mile for our best hybrids. Overall maintenance costs are also lower.

What are the most effective ways to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists on city streets?

The most effective strategy is to reduce reckless and unsafe behavior by all road users. This would include measures designed to get motorists to comply with posted speed limits, respect traffic signals and to stop when pedestrians are attempting to cross the street. This involves both education and enhanced enforcement.

Developing safe and separate infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists, such as sidewalks, bike lanes and improved crosswalks, can significantly reduce conflicts with vehicles. Implementing traffic calming techniques like speed humps, roundabouts and raised crosswalks can slow down vehicle speeds and create a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists. Technology such as red light and speed cams can be effective in improving traffic safety.

Bonus question

Regarding park-and-ride sites: How are riders expected to conveniently get to and from the rail stations?

Currently, there are three park-and-ride sites providing 1,238 parking spots. Lots are available at the UH-West Oahu (Keone‘ae) , Hoopili (Honouliuli) and Stadium (Halawa) stations. The city is planning an additional 1,000 park-and-ride stalls at Kualaka‘i (East Kapolei) station by the time the system reaches Downtown/Civic Center. The city is still committed to finding an effective way to provide better access to the Pearl Highlands (Waiawa) station. No system parking is available at Leeward Community College and unauthorized cars are subject to fine or tow away. Beyond park-and-ride lots, there are other ways to access the rail system, including TheBus and Handi-Van. See www.honolulu.gov/rail or call (808) 848-5555.

THE BIO FILE

>> Current position: Director, Honolulu Department of Transportation Services

>> Previous positions: President/general manager, Oahu Transit Services (TheBus and Handi-Van), 2005-2021; senior vice president, 1992-2005

>> Personal: Born in Montreal, Canada. Married, two adult children; 54 years in Hawaii, graduate of Kalani High, York University (B.A.), University of British Columbia (M.S.)

>> One more thing: Other transportation jobs include car wash worker, mechanic’s helper, certified motor vehicle inspector, truck driver, taxi driver, city traffic technician, university transportation institute researcher.