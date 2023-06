Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and City and County of Honolulu are moving closer to a plan to protect against flooding in the watersheds flowing into the Ala Wai Canal, with specifics of the “Tentatively Selected Plan” to be revealed in July.

To continue allowing for community questions and suggestions, the second of three online talk-story sessions on the Ala Wai Flood Risk Management General Reevaluation Study takes place on Monday, noon- 1 p.m. To join, go to usace1.webex.com/meet/AlaWai at the meeting time, entering access code 1992 62 9020 #.

For more information, go to honolulu.gov/alawai.