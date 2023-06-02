comscore Editorial: Pier 7 a challenge for redevelopment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Pier 7 a challenge for redevelopment

  • Today
  • Updated 7:37 p.m.

The termite-ridden building that housed the former Hawaii Maritime Center has been empty for 14 years. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Block pay raises for City Council

Scroll Up