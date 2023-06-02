comscore DHHL buying land to speed up new homesteads in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

DHHL buying land to speed up new homesteads in Hawaii

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>Troy Hashimoto: </strong> <em>He leads the legislative working group that monitors the DHHL’s use of $600 million </em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Troy Hashimoto:

    He leads the legislative working group that monitors the DHHL’s use of $600 million

  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Kali Watson: </strong> <em>He led the DHHL from 1995 to 1998 before becoming director again in March</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kali Watson:

    He led the DHHL from 1995 to 1998 before becoming director again in March

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands might use around one-third of a historic $600 million legislative appropriation by the end of June, which marks one full fiscal year out of three given to deploy all the money helping beneficiaries. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Oania, Feagaimaaliias, Lewis and Silva

Scroll Up