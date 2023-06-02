Facts of the Matter: Understanding role of zero makes modern world possible
By Richard Brill, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / MAY 2
The numeral zero represents an empty space that is allotted for something. In the case of this Major League Baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox, it represents the Blue Jays’ lost potential for runs in the first four innings followed by a scoring spree in the fifth.