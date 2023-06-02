comscore Hawaii airports ready for record summer travel rush | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii airports ready for record summer travel rush

  • By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Transportation Security Administration and state Department of Transportation held a news conference Thursday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to inform travelers about what to expect for a record-breaking 2023 summer travel season. People waited in a queue Thursday to enter the TSA checkpoint.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Transportation Security Administration and state Department of Transportation held a news conference Thursday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport to inform travelers about what to expect for a record-breaking 2023 summer travel season. People waited in a queue Thursday to enter the TSA checkpoint.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Travelers went through a TSA checkpoint process Thursday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, above.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Travelers went through a TSA checkpoint process Thursday at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, above.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A German shepherd named Zara sniffed for explosives.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A German shepherd named Zara sniffed for explosives.

The Transportation Security Administration and state Department of Transportation are preparing for a record number of travelers to Hawaii this summer, which is expected to surpass 2019 pre-pandemic travel volumes. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Oania, Feagaimaaliias, Lewis and Silva

Scroll Up