Hawaii Gas workers strike raises concerns about statewide service
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:25 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Gas employees picketed early Thursday morning at the company’s Kamakee Street location.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree