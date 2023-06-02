comscore Hawaii Gas workers strike raises concerns about statewide service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Gas workers strike raises concerns about statewide service

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Gas employees picketed early Thursday morning at the company’s Kamakee Street location.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii Gas employees picketed early Thursday morning at the company’s Kamakee Street location.

Hawaii Gas says it has about 70,000 customers and is the state’s only franchised gas utility and its largest propane distribution business. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Oania, Feagaimaaliias, Lewis and Silva

Scroll Up