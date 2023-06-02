Kokua Line: Why will it take so long to build Kahaluu roundabout?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Construction of a roundabout at Kahe­kili and Kamehameha highways is about to begin. Why will this project take about 20 months to complete? Will they be doing other improvements to this intersection? Is there something about this site that makes building a traffic circle more complicated than usual, or is this the amount of time it usually takes?

Answer: Shelly Kuni­shige, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation, said that “18 to 24 months is the typical contract time allotted for this type of work. This accounts for the allowable work hours between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., potential rain-outs, and relocation of utilities.”

Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday and expected to wrap up by January 2025, according to the DOT. That would be about 19 months.

Kunishige said the project will include “the reconstruction of asphalt concrete (AC) pavement; removing existing pavement, guardrails, and trees (note, the exceptional banyan on the mauka side of the intersection will not be removed); constructing curbs, gutters, and sidewalk, Portland cement concrete truck apron and bus bay pads, and retaining walls; installing guardrails, street lighting, geotextiles, signs and pavement markings; relocating bus shelters; modifying drainage system culverts and inlets; adjusting and relocating utilities; cleaning existing culverts; cold planing; erosion control; and traffic control.”

The roundabout will replace the T-intersection at Kamehameha and Kahe­kili highways near the Hygienic Store in Kahaluu, which should improve traffic safety and efficiency by reducing conflicts involving left turns, according to the DOT.

For about the first six months of construction, contra-flow traffic will occur. Starting Wednesday, “motorists are advised of a single lane closure in one direction at a time, at the intersection of Kahe­kili Highway (Route 83) and Kamehameha Highway (Route 830), on Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” the DOT said last week in a news release.

“During closure hours, traffic will be maintained in both directions by a contraflow in the open lane. Pedestrian and bicycle access will be maintained through the work zone and will be accessible by temporary crosswalks,” it said.

Q: There are emails going around claiming to collect unpaid state taxes. I know it must be a scam because Hawaii doesn’t have a “Department of Revenue,” but please warn others who might not know. Especially if you have a tax debt and you get this, you might be scared.

A: There are so many tax-related scams circulating — by email, mailed letter, text and social media message — that the state Department of Taxation issued a warning Thursday. It said:

“Hawai‘i taxpayers have reported receiving messages and letters asking to click a link or call a phone number. It might be an intimidating letter about ‘Distraint Warrants,’ using messages such as ‘seizure or forfeiture may be imminent due to non-payment of taxes,’ or letting the taxpayer know they can claim money. … These are not official letters, emails or texts from the State of Hawai‘i Department of Taxation, which does not issue ‘Distraint Warrants,’ send text messages, post social media messages about taxes owed, or send unsolicited emails.

“Do not reply to any correspondence from the ‘Hawai‘i Department of Revenue’ or ‘Tax Assessment Securities.’ They have no association with government in Hawai‘i — it is a scam. Do not click on the link, open an attachment, or call the phone number; they are just trying to capture your personal information, solicit business, or take your money.”

The alert said anyone who needs help confirming the legitimacy of a tax notice purportedly from the state of Hawaii should contact DOTAX using contact information on its website, tax.hawaii.gov/contact.

