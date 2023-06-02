comscore Maui bookkeeper sentenced to 1 year for embezzlement | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui bookkeeper sentenced to 1 year for embezzlement

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

The former office manager and bookkeeper of the Mountain Slope Water Inc. who embezzled more than $50,000 to fuel an opioid addiction was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. Read more

