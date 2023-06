Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has hired three new employees. Read more

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has hired three new employees:

>> Dana Oania has joined the team as human resources director. Oania has 25 years of experience, most recently as director of human resources at Wahiawa General Hospital.

>> Helene Feagaimaaliias has been appointed food and beverage manager. Feagaimaaliias has over 20 years of experience, most recently as director of food and beverage at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Feagaimaaliias holds a certification in legal studies from the University of Hawaii.

>> Makana Lewis joins Kupu as a Trail Stewards program coordinator with Kupu Aina Corps. Most recently, Lewis was a language teacher at Ka Umeke Ka‘eo Public Charter School in Hilo.

Hawaii Pacific University has named Maureen Silva as its new vice president of advancement, effective Thursday. Silva has 36 years experience in fundraising, primarily set in higher education. Silva joins HPU from Bridgewater College in Virginia where she was vice president of institutional advancement since 2014. Before that she was vice president for advancement at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and executive director of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation. She was also associate vice chancellor and campaign director at the University of Denver and associate vice president for institutional advancement at the Colorado School of Mines.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.