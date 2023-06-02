comscore Rearview Mirror: Actor Tom Selleck captured in many islanders’ photos | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Actor Tom Selleck captured in many islanders’ photos

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 1983 Tom Selleck, on the set of “Magnum, P.I.” with the crew.

    Tom Selleck, on the set of “Magnum, P.I.” with the crew.

  • COURTESY KATHY EBEY Kathy Ebey got a photo of herself and Tom Selleck when “Magnum, P.I.” was filming a scene near where she worked at Pearl Harbor.

    Kathy Ebey got a photo of herself and Tom Selleck when “Magnum, P.I.” was filming a scene near where she worked at Pearl Harbor.

  • COURTESY GENE KANESHIRO Gene Kaneshiro’s Columbia Inn Roundtable Allstars played softball against the “Magnum, P.I.” cast and crew in the late 1980s and won four of seven games.

    Gene Kaneshiro’s Columbia Inn Roundtable Allstars played softball against the “Magnum, P.I.” cast and crew in the late 1980s and won four of seven games.

I asked readers who they managed to have a photo with. Did they cross paths with a celebrity and have a photo to prove it? Last month I shared stories of their meeting Neil Diamond, Willard Scott, Bea­trice Wood and Nancy and Ronald Reagan. Read more

