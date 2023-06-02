comscore Shore Water Rules being drafted for Oahu’s South Shore | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shore Water Rules being drafted for Oahu’s South Shore

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The city is considering new rules for surf contests on Oahu’s South Shores of Oahu, similar to what was implemented for the North Shore.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A surfer had a wave to herself Tuesday at Point Panic on the South Shore.

Surfing contests on Oahu’s South Shore, where Olympian Duke Kahana­moku and his fellow Waikiki beachboys put the sport on the map, dropped off heavily during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

