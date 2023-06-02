Hawaii’s Gustin gets his reward

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii pitcher Harry Gustin’s gritty comeback was rewarded with Thursday’s selection to the All-Big West Conference’s first team.

Freshman Harrison Bodendorf, who dazzled as a starter, long reliever and closer, also was named to the first team.

Center fielder Matt Wong, who hit a team-best .330, was selected to the second team. Kyson Donahue, who started at five positions; first baseman-designated hitter Jacob Igawa[ and second baseman Stone Miyao received honorable mention.

“It’s a big deal,” Gustin said of the honor. “It’s been my goal since basically last year when I got hurt. Me and (pitching coach Mathew) Troupe talked about it a lot. I wanted to make a Big West team coming into this season, so it (was) a lot of work going into it. Long season, a lot of rough patches on the way. But it’s cool to finally get that recognition and have a full season of baseball.”

As a freshman in 2022, Gustin finally was finding his groove — his fastball touched 93 mph — when he landed awkwardly while throwing batting practice. He broke the second metacarpal bone in his left (throwing) hand. During the offseason, the 6-foot, 160-pound Gustin gained strength, improved his pitch command, developed a slider with horizontal and vertical action, and added a cutter. As the ’Bows’ series-opening starter, Gustin had a 2.62 ERA against Big West opponents, ranked fifth in the league.

He also was the starter in three of the ’Bows’ four shutouts.

Gustin, who recently turned 21, is a draft-eligible sophomore. He will train in his hometown (Aurora, Colo.) while pondering his options following next month’s Major League Baseball draft and ensuing free-agent period. “Either way it’s a great spot for me,” Gustin said, “whether it will be pro ball or coming back here for a third year.”

In Big West play, Bodendorf was ninth in ERA (3.32) and 10th in opponents’ batting average (.247). He had a 2.04 ERA in his last seven appearances. Bodendorf pitched twice in five of UH’s 10 Big West series.

Wong, a 2017 Saint Louis School graduate, has twice rebounded from knee injuries during his six-year college career. He missed his first season at College of Southern Nevada after suffering a torn right ACL. Soon after UH’s 2020 season ended prematurely because of the pandemic, he suffered a torn left ACL. He missed the 2021 season but played all 52 games in 2022. During that senior week, he decided to return to UH for a super senior season in 2023. He said he wanted another opportunity to “play for the state of Hawaii.”

Wong belted 10 home runs this year, the first UH player in double digits since Jeff Van Doornum in 2010.

Donahue hit seven home runs and drove in 40 while starting at third, first, shortstop, second and left field. Igawa led the ’Bows with 66 hits. He hit safely in 21 of the final 22 games. Miyao batted .356 against Big West opponents. He capped the season with a two-run, walk-off homer against UC Santa Barbara on senior night.