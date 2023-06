Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No matter what members of the City Council try to do to keep the raise the Honolulu Salary Commission is trying to give them, the people are against it. Read more

Can’t they see that? I can’t believe, with all the problems the city is going through that they and the mayor are responsible for, they believe it is time for a ridiculous pay increase.

It is not the time to enjoy such a huge salary increase for work not done very well. Why do politicians and CEOs get huge increases while everyone else has to negotiate their salaries and usually get single-digit increases?

The public is the boss. We should be calling the shots on the politicians and not let them do whatever they want for their benefit. They should be working for our benefit.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

