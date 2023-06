Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Samuel Adams, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, once wrote, “It does not require a majority to prevail, but rather an irate, tireless minority keen to set brush fires in people’s minds.” Read more

Samuel Adams, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, once wrote, “It does not require a majority to prevail, but rather an irate, tireless minority keen to set brush fires in people’s minds.”

He must be spinning in his grave in Boston because of how the intent of that statement has been turned upside down today.

Robert Stewart

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter