Letter: If fuel tanks remain, so will problems

I suggested that the tanks themselves be dug out of the ground to ensure no future use is contemplated, but I received a return comment from the Navy putting the idea down as not an alternative.

The Navy’s suggestion that alternative uses be contemplated puts the entire island of Oahu on notice that contaminating soils around Red Hill is not going away.

Jay Pineda

Waikiki

