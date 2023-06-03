Editorial | Letters Letter: If fuel tanks remain, so will problems Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It may be a while before the storage tanks at Red Hill can be completely emptied. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It may be a while before the storage tanks at Red Hill can be completely emptied. I suggested that the tanks themselves be dug out of the ground to ensure no future use is contemplated, but I received a return comment from the Navy putting the idea down as not an alternative. The Navy’s suggestion that alternative uses be contemplated puts the entire island of Oahu on notice that contaminating soils around Red Hill is not going away. Jay Pineda Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: What if lantern floating was on another day?