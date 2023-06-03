comscore Hawaii governor signs bills to reduce risk of gun violence | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii governor signs bills to reduce risk of gun violence

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. Josh Green posed for photos Friday after signing firearm legislation, SB 1230 and HB 1239, on National Gun Violence Awareness Day at the state Capitol. Pictured with the governor are Leia Kandell, 10, left, and her cousin Cole Kandell, 7. Standing behind them are Chris Marvin, Everytown for Gun Safety representative, left, state Sen. Michelle Kidani and state Rep. David Tarnas.

The governor said the new laws passed in May by the Legislature will make Hawaii safer and hopefully improve the Aloha State’s ranking from second lowest among states for gun violence to the lowest. Read more

