comscore Hawaii leads nation in homeownership increase | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii leads nation in homeownership increase

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.

Hawaii led the nation with a 1.2% increase in its rate of homeownership between 2010 to 2020, one of only five states with a positive rate change over the decade, according to the latest U.S. census. Read more

Previous Story
Maui bookkeeper sentenced to 1 year for embezzlement

Scroll Up